Woman arrested with ’35 wraps of cocaine hidden in underwear’ at Lagos airport – TheCable

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it arrested a woman who hid cocaine in her underwear at Lagos airport.

Femi Babafemi, spokesperson of the agency, disclosed in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Babafemi said the suspect identified as Okafor Ebere Edith was arrested on Saturday, during the outward clearance of passengers on Air Cotevoire to Monrovia, Liberia from Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos.

He said the woman tucked 35 wraps of cocaine in her underwear to beat security checks at the airport.

“During preliminary interview, she claimed her desire to make money pushed her into drug trafficking,” Babafemi said.

According to him, another suspect identified as Echendu Jerry Maduakolam, an intending male passenger going to Istanbul, was also arrested at Gate A departure hall of MMIA on July 27.

He said the passenger was arrested during the outward clearance of Egypt airline to Turkey with 78 grams of cannabis mixed with dried bitter leaves.

One Egbon Osarodion who was traveling to Milan, Italy was also arrested with different quantities of 225mg Tramadol and Rohypnol concealed in foil papers wrapped in a polyethylene bag on the same day.

He said Osarodion was arrested at Gate A departure hall during outward clearance of passengers on Egypt airline at Lagos airport.

Babafemi also said NDLEA operatives uncovered a warehouse where drugs are supplied to bandits at Mailefe village in Kontagora local government area of Niger state.

He said the operatives raided the warehouse and discovered 125 bags of cannabis sativa after a thorough search.

He said the drugs were being stored in the warehouse for bandits operating in parts of the state.

“After a thorough search of the warehouse, 125 bags of cannabis sativa were recovered while a man seen praying in front of the house fled into the forest when he sighted the narcotic officers from afar,” he said.