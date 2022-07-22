woman-arrested-for-stealing-newborn-baby-who-later-died-in-ondo

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 35-year-old woman, Funmilayo Mogbojuri, for allegedly stealing a newborn baby at Sabo in the Okitipupa Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Funmi Odunlami, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, July 20, said the suspect was apprehended in Sagamu, Ogun state, five days after she absconded with the baby.

The suspect, Funmilayo, had earlier stolen a baby from the residence of another woman in Okitipupa in January 2021, but the baby died a few days later, according to the PPRO.

“On 13th July, 2022, one Abass Issah of Arikawe Street, Okitipupa came to the Station and reported that his new born baby was stolen by unknown persons. Discreet investigation by Okitipupa Divisional Policemen led to the arrest of one Funmi Mogbojuri ‘f’ age 35years who absconded with the baby to Makun, Sagamu in Ogun State”. “During interrogation, she confessed to have absconded with the baby to her husband’s house one Odunayo Ayobami ‘m’, it was also discovered that she stole another baby on the16th of January, 2021, in Okitipupa, took the child to Igbokoda and gave him to one Lucky ‘m’ and said the child died few days later. Investigation is on going.” The statement read.

Funmilayo, who confessed to the crime and pleaded for forgiveness, said she did not understand the spirit that entered her to have committed such an act.

The baby’s mother, Binta Alhassan, described how the event occurred, claiming that the lady abducted the infant while she was taking a bath.

According to Binta, the suspect begged her for a place to stay the night and she consented by offering her a room. However, the next morning, when she was leaving the restroom, she was shocked to discover that the suspect had fled with her child.