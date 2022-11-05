Wolves team news & predicted line-up vs Brighton

Wolves remain without a full-time manager after the club parted ways with Bruno Lage last month during a 2022-23 Premier League campaign that sees them entering their clash with Brighton at the Molineux in nineteenth place.

Last time out, caretaker manager Steve Davis did preside over a 1-1 draw against Thomas Frank’s Brentford, but the home tie presents a different set of hurdles for Wolves to jump over amid continued selection issues.

More to the point, Wolves remain the lowest-scoring outfit in the Premier League at the time of writing, with just six goals on their CV, and will be wary of Roberto De Zerbi’s Seagulls who thrashed Chelsea by a 4-1 scoreline last weekend and look improved under the Italian.

101GreatGoals takes a look at Wolves team news and probable matchday XI against visiting Brighton in a must-win fixture for Davis’ men.

Predicted Brighton XI vs WolvesPlayers unavailable for selection & key fitness updatesRaúl Jiménez, Pedro Neto, Saša Kalajdžić, Matheus Nunes, Chiquinho, Diego Costa (red card), Toti (doubt)

Davis will still be unable to call upon five players once more, with key attacking assets Raúl Jiménez, Pedro Neto, and summer signing Saša Kalajdžić all unavailable for selection while Diego Costa also will be unavailable after seeing a straight red against Brentford.

Matheus Nunes and Chiquinho also miss out at the weekend, while center-back Toti is still listed as a doubt and likely will not feature here.

