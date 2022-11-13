Wolves team news & predicted line-up vs Arsenal

Open in new windowJulen Lopetegui looks set to take charge of his first game as Wolves boss this weekend.

The Spaniard is facing a tough task, though, as he goes head-to-head with and Arsenal side who have lost just one league game all season.

Wolves, meanwhile, are 19th and have won just two in 14.

Ahead of the game, 101GreatGoals has taken a look at the latest Wolves team news.

Wolves predicted XI vs ArsenalWolves team news vs ArsenalDiego Costa

Will miss out vs Arsenal due to suspension.

Jonny Otto

Was taken off with an injury in Wolves’ recent League Cup clash but it does not appear to be anything serious:

“Jonny didn’t have the best of nights, did he, and came off injured, looked like he was holding the back of his knee or bottom of his hamstring,” journalist Nathan Judah said.

“He came off, he sat on the bench. Didn’t look, when he’s going off, that it looked too serious – probably a bit of a niggle, so I think the worst fears will be allayed.”

Wolves’ forward woes

All of Sasa Kalajdzic, Chiquinho, Pedro Neto and Raul Jimenez remain sidelined with injury issues.

This, combined with Costa’s suspension means Wolves’ attack is very light at present.

