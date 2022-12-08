Wolves readying opening offer for Atletico Madrid frontman

Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers are lining up a bid for a member of Diego Simeone’s attacking ranks at Atletico Madrid, according to reports.

The Colchoneros star in the sights of the Midlands outfit? Matheus Cunha.

Word surrounding Wolves’ alleged interest in Cunha’s services first began to spread across the media earlier this week.

This comes as the powers that be at Molineux scramble to add much-needed fresh blood in the attacking third, amid what has proven a testing campaign to date.

In turn, it should not come as a massive surprise to hear of Wolves preparing to imminently formalise their interest in Cunha, courtesy of an official proposal.

As per a report from transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, the hierarchy at Molineux are in the process of discussing the final details of their first offer to Atletico, to land their struggling attacker in January.

Talks between the two clubs have already been kicked into gear, as Wolves set their sights firmly on what would be a statement signing.

Cunha, for his part, is understood to be open to the prospect of a move to England, having missed out on a place in Tite’s Brazil squad for the World Cup owing to a paltry haul of just two starts across all competitions thus far this season.

