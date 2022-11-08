Wolves interim boss Steve Davis suggests newly appointed Julen Lopetegui should ask for January signings (Video)

Julen Lopetegui has been officially confirmed as the new Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, and Steve Davis, one of the men who was in charge of the team between the sacking of Bruno Lage and the appointment of Lopetegui, has advised the former Sevilla boss to try and add players to his ranks in January.

🗣️ “If I was in his shoes I’d be looking to increase the numbers.”

Interim Wolves manager Steve Davis says he would suggest to Julen Lopetegui to sign new players in the January window.💰 pic.twitter.com/R2Yesrc1xfUl

— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2src22

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Veselin Trajkovic





Follow

Vesko is a football writer that likes to observe the game for what it is, focusing on teams, players and their roles, formations, tactics, rather than stats. He follows the English Premier League closely, Liverpool FC in particular. His articles have been published on seven different football blogs.

