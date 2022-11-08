Wolves interim boss Steve Davis suggests newly appointed Julen Lopetegui should ask for January signings (Video)

Julen Lopetegui has been officially confirmed as the new Wolverhampton Wanderers manager, and Steve Davis, one of the men who was in charge of the team between the sacking of Bruno Lage and the appointment of Lopetegui, has advised the former Sevilla boss to try and add players to his ranks in January.
🗣️ “If I was in his shoes I’d be looking to increase the numbers.”
Interim Wolves manager Steve Davis says he would suggest to Julen Lopetegui to sign new players in the January window.💰 pic.twitter.com/R2Yesrc1xfUl
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 6, 2src22
