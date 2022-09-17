Wolverhampton Wanderers have reached an agreement with VfB Stuttgart over the proposed transfer of Sasa Kalajdzic, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic. The Premier League side are set to part with a sum of €18 million to get it done before the summer window closes this week.

With Fabio Silva gone to Anderlecht on loan and Raul Jimenez injured ahead of the season, Wolves started the campaign without a single recognized striker in their ranks, highlighting the need to turn to the market as soon as possible to solve the problem. Even though Jimenez has recovered since, the need for a new player to bring goals is still rather obvious as Bruno Lage’s team failed to win any of the four Premier League matches played so far.

Having joined Stuttgart from Admira Wacker in 2src19, Kalajdzic has made 6src appearances for the German club, scoring 24 goals. Once the deal is completed, Austria international will become the fourth signing of the summer for Wolvers, following the arrivals of winger Goncalo Guedes, midfielder Matheus Nunes and centre-back Nathan Collins.