wizkid’s-sons,-boluwatife-and-zion-celebrate-him-as-he-turns-31

Nigerian Singer, Ayo Balogun popularly known as Wizkid or Big Wiz, is celebrating his 31st birthday today and has received heartfelt wishes from two of his sons.

The young champs, Boluwatife and Zion Balogun took to their respective Instagram pages to celebrate their father who is a Grammy Award winning singer.

Wizkid’s first son, Boluwatife, shared a throwback picture of himself and Wizkid on stage and wrote,

“Happy Birthday Dad,



More Life, More Grace, More Wins.



Love always 💙”

On the other hand, His youngest son, Zion, shared a photo collage and wrote, “Happy Birthday to My daddy King wiz @wizkidayo Wishing you Long Life, Joy and Happiness I love you 😍 ❤️💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”