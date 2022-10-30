Wizkid’s song excites fans, tops Google, Twitter trends

A Grammy Award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid’s new single titled, ‘Money and Love’ has emerged at the top of Google and Twitter trends within hours of its release on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Many of the singer’s fans have taken to social media to gush over the song. A Twitter user, Fresh Prince, wrote, “I am addicted to the ‘Love and Money’ track. Wizkid has hacked this music thing.”

Another fan, Red Tu, wrote, “We made magic with the biggest bird.”

On his part, Victor, wrote, “If you are a fan of Wizkid, you are family to me.”

Recall that Wizkid had earlier announced that he would release his fifth studio album on Friday, November 4, 2022. Since then, the singer’s fans had been waiting with bated breath for the new body of work.

It should be noted that the ‘Essence’ singer became the first African to debut at number 10 on music streaming platform, Spotify Global Album Charts with the 2020 ‘Made in Lagos’ album.

