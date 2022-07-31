Home ENTERTAINMENT Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock flaunts her baby bump in new photos
ENTERTAINMENT

Wizkid’s babymama, Jada Pollock flaunts her baby bump in new photos

by News


Jada Pollock, one of the babymamas of Nigerian music superstar, Wizkid, has taken to social media to flaunt her baby bump in lovely new photos.

The talent manager who already has a son for the singer, has finally given a confirmation that she’s expecting their second child as news of her pregnancy were mere speculations before now, although she was spotted with a heavy baby bump at Wizkid’s birthday dinner recently.

Sharing the photos with her over three hundred thousand followers on Instagram, Jada stated that she is grateful to God for the blessing.

The 38-year-old wrote,

“Here’s to the very next chapter. I know it’s about to be better than anything I could have ever wished for. Two beautiful children to brighten my days. Too NEVER make me want to give up. Too make me want to go HARDER and fight harder then I need too. Love deeper than I knew I could and give me even more of a perspective and purpose, then I could have foreseen for life. Just when we thought that we was blessed with one incredible human GOD showed up again and blessed us with another. Feeling so grateful and blessed 🤌🏽✨🖤 P.S – My out of office email will commence for 48hrs once I go into labor, then I’m back!!! Lol #SuperWoman #SuperMum LOADING!! 🤟🏽”

