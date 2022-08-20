“Wizkid no go even look my direction now” – Singer, Ikechukwu reacts to old tweet of Wizkid requesting for a collabo

Veteran Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Onunaku has taken a trip down memory lane as he shares old tweets Wizkid posted about him in 2010.

Ikechukwu, who made waves in the music industry years ago and released several hit songs, took to his Instagram page to share screenshots of his exchange with Wizkid 12 years ago.

Wizkid, a multi-award winning singer who is still a force in the industry, had subtly hinted at wanting to be featured on Ikechukwu’s song.



“I wonder what an Ikechukwu feat Wizkid song will sound like… hmmmm.. lol.. wadddup boss? Chilling lil pimpin Wuddddupp”, he wrote.

In another tweet, Wizkid said he has been listening to Ikechukwu’s album and it has been on repeat.

“Am good o.. jst der on dat hustle tip boss!!.. BTW my copy of ur promo CD don skip tire o.. hehe” he wrote.

Reminiscing on the old days, Ikechukwu, who didn’t end up collaborating with Wizkid on any music project, seemingly expressed regret at his inaction at the time.

According to him, he is sure Wizkid would not give him audience anymore talk less of listening to his music.

He captioned the post,

“Kai see my life o.

Wizkid no go even look my direction now talkless of feeling my music.

My brother no go remember me ooo

This life sha. I even still get jam wey he no go remember e no finish. LIOM make I release am like so na.”