wizkid-finally-shares-birthday-photos-as-buzz-from-obi-cubana-mother’s-burial-dies-down

Wizkid’s birthday fell on July 16, same day businessman, Obi Cubana held his mother’s final burial

The lavish spending and extravagant party took all the shine off the singer’s birthday with just a few people celebrating him on social media

The Ginger crooner recently shared photos on Instagram and his fans and colleagues took to the comment section hail him

Grammy award winning singer, Wizkid turned a new age on July 16 but he was not adequately celebrated on social media because of billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana.

Obi Cubana held his mother’s final burial in Oba, Anambra state on the same day and stole the shine with the extravagant display of wealth.

Wizkid posts dashing photos for his birthday

Friends of Obi gave him over two hundred cows and made sure to flood the party with bags, stacks and bundles of money in different currencies and denominations.

Wizkid shares birthday photos

Wizkid recently posted photos on his Instagram page and they seemed to be celebratory photos from his 31st birthday.

The singer donned an all black outfit, sleeveless top on pants with black cap, shades and slides to match.

He accessorised with silver chains, bracelet, wristwatch and rings. In the caption, he simply hailed himself.

“BIG WIZ’

Nigerians hail Wizkid

Read some of the comments gathered under the singer’s post below:

Greatnessdex:

“UPPER Echelon”

Mr.jollof_:

“Na you go kill me for this life no worry”

Chidokeyzdavid:

“BIGGEST.”

Majorleaguedjz:

“Machala!!”

Mrmacaroni1:

“Machala!!!! You are doing well!!!!”

Unnstudentz:

“Now burial is over HAPPY BIRTHDAY BOSS”

Funnyhorje:

“More life machala.”

Wizkid causes stir with bundles of money

Popular Nigerian afrobeat singer, Wizkid, took to his Instagram page to share photos of bundles of naira and dollar notes.

Another photo has him on a private jet with his crew members. Hours before the post, he posted a cropped snap of himself holding two stashes of N1000 notes.

Nigerians have taken to his page massively to praise him as his fans fawned over him, telling the Blessed crooner he is the best.

Source: . Newspaper