Wizkid Announces ‘Made In Lagos’ Tour – Rap-Up.com

Wizkid is bringing Lagos to the U.S.
The Nigerian superstar has announced a North American tour in support of his latest album Made in Lagos. The 17-date fall trek kicks off Sept. 10 in Boston and hits major cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami through October before closing out with a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal in January.
The Grammy winner will perform music from his discography including Made in Lagos, which was released in October 2020 and features appearances from Burna Boy, Damian Marley, H.E.R., and Ella Mai. Wizkid most recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Superstar.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. local time.
Made in Lagos Tour Dates
Sept. 10 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre
Sept. 11 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn
Sept. 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring
Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre
Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
Sept. 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall
Sept. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Chop Vegas*
Sept. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
Sept. 28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune
Oct. 2 – Sacramento, CA – TBA*
Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
Oct. 10- Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
Oct. 16 – Miami, FL – The Oasis
Jan. 21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
Jan. 22 – Montreal, QC – MTelus
*Festival Performance