Home ENTERTAINMENT Wizkid Announces ‘Made In Lagos’ Tour – Rap-Up.com
ENTERTAINMENT

Wizkid Announces ‘Made In Lagos’ Tour – Rap-Up.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
wizkid-announces-‘made-in-lagos’-tour-–-rap-up.com

Wizkid

Wizkid is bringing Lagos to the U.S.

The Nigerian superstar has announced a North American tour in support of his latest album Made in Lagos. The 17-date fall trek kicks off Sept. 10 in Boston and hits major cities including Brooklyn, Chicago, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Miami through October before closing out with a pair of Canadian dates in Toronto and Montreal in January.

The Grammy winner will perform music from his discography including Made in Lagos, which was released in October 2020 and features appearances from Burna Boy, Damian Marley, H.E.R., and Ella Mai. Wizkid most recently celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his debut album Superstar.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9, at 10 a.m. local time.

Made in Lagos Tour Dates

Sept. 10 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre


Sept. 11 – Brooklyn, NY – BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn


Sept. 13 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore Silver Spring


Sept. 17 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues


Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL – The Riviera Theatre


Sept. 19 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore


Sept. 22 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall


Sept. 24 – Las Vegas, NV – Chop Vegas*


Sept. 25 – Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern


Sept. 28 – Seattle, WA – Neptune


Oct. 2 – Sacramento, CA – TBA*


Oct. 9 – Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom


Oct. 10- Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center


Oct. 12 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle


Oct. 16 – Miami, FL – The Oasis


Jan. 21 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY


Jan. 22 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

*Festival Performance

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

‘Cruel Summer’ Creator Bert V. Royal Exits Freeform...

Why the 2021 Emmys will be positively overflowing...

Buhari celebrates Nollywood legend Richard Mofe-Damijo – bioreports...

Outer Banks Season 2: How John B’s Mom...

Lords of the Rings Sets Reportedly Unsafe, Amazon...

RHOP: Gizelle Reveals Where She Stands with Wendy...

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Clip – “Meeting” (2014)...

SPACE JAM: A NEW LEGACY Clip – “Superman...

Armani dazzles with ruffles and elegance in Paris...

‘The Bachelorette’: Blake’s Arrival Stirs Up Drama, Hunter...

Leave a Reply