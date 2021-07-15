witnesses-come-forward-with-new-information-in-iowa-college-student’s-slaying

-
NowThis
Student with Down Syndrome Finds Out He Got into College
This student with Down syndrome had the best reaction to getting into college ❤️ For more feel good stories and world news, subscribe to NowThis News. #FeelGood #CollegeAcceptance #DownSyndrome #News #NowThis This video “Student with Down Syndrome Finds Out He Got into College”, first appeared on https://nowthisnews.com/.
-
Associated Press
Judge delays sentencing after twists in Mollie Tibbetts case
A judge on Wednesday delayed sentencing for the man convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts after defense lawyers said they needed time to investigate new information pointing to other potential suspects. Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 27, was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday before his lawyers revealed newly obtained information that they say calls his guilt into question. Judge Joel Yates ruled Wednesday the sentencing would be delayed until after he holds hearings on the defense’s requests to compel prosecutors to release information about other suspects and to order a new trial.
-
Associated Press
Court orders shorter sentence for ‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic
A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday that “Tiger King” Joe Exotic should get a shorter prison sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot and violating federal wildlife laws. Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, was sentenced in January 2020 to 22 years in federal prison after being convicted of trying to hire two different men to kill animal rights activist Carole Baskin. A three-judge panel for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in Denver found that the trial court wrongly treated those two convictions separately in calculating his prison term under sentencing guidelines.
-
Axios
House Republicans chase midterm dream with mammoth fundraising quarter
The Republicans’ House campaign arm is putting up huge fundraising numbers as the party seeks to win back control of the lower chamber in the midterms.Driving the news: The National Republican Congressional Committee raised nearly $80 million during the first six months of 2021, its best-ever first-half haul during an election off year, the committee tells Axios.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The NRCC’s June fundraising total topped $20
-
The Daily Beast
-
The Wrap
Donald Trump Passes Off Jesse Watters Book Blurb as Original Endorsement
Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement for Jesse Watters’ new book reads like a publisher’s synopsis – because that’s exactly what it is. The blurb directly plagiarizes HarperCollins’ description of Watters’ “How I Saved the World.” Trump released his statement on the Fox News personality’s book, “How I Saved the World” on Wednesday. The blurb contains some standard congratulations for Watters and a call to action for fans to grab their own copy. But, as many Twitter users pointed out, the
-
Star Tribune (Minneapolis)
Traffic stop video released of Rep. John Thompson’s alleged racial profiling
Minnesota Rep. John Thompson’s admission that he’s held an out-of-state driver’s license for years led a state police association on Tuesday to ask the Wisconsin attorney general to pursue charges against him, and it led one GOP senator to question the process for verifying where legislators live. The Democrat, who represents part of St. Paul’s East Side, has faced sharp scrutiny related to a …
-
Associated Press
13 killed, including 9 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident
A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in northwest Pakistan after a gas leak in the vehicle caused an explosion, killing at least 13 people including nine Chinese, Pakistani officials said. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their workplace when the explosion happened and the vehicle careened off the road. Pakistani officials were still investigating but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement the bus was attacked.
-
POPSUGAR
Hamilton Just Made History With Its Emmy Nominations, but Are You Really Surprised?
Hamilton is one of the biggest musicals of all time, so it’s no surprise that it’s now making Emmy history! On Tuesday, the Disney Plus feature scored a whopping seven nods, breaking the record for most nominations in the limited series or TV movie acting categories, including the most POC of any series or TV movie ever recognized.
-
Reuters
Iran says it is holding talks on prisoner exchanges with U.S.
Iran said on Tuesday it was holding talks on prisoner exchanges with the United States aimed at securing the release of Iranians held in U.S. jails and other countries over violations of U.S. sanctions. “Negotiations are under way on the exchange of prisoners between Iran and America, and we will issue more information if Iranian prisoners are released and the country’s interests are secured and the talks reach a conclusion,” government spokesman Ali Rabiei said.
-
Reuters
Two decades after 9/11, British spies turn focus back to Russia and China
Britain’s top domestic spymaster cautioned citizens on Wednesday to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism, in a shift of focus back to counter-espionage nearly two decades after the 9/11 attacks. The Sept. 11, 2001 attacks on the United States made tackling terrorism the biggest priority for Western intelligence agencies, with vast resources being focused on the threat from home-grown and foreign-based militants. But the growing assertiveness of post-Soviet Russia, the rise of China, and Iran’s sometimes daring espionage has forced the West’s spies to return their focus to counter-intelligence, or spies tracking, countering and tackling other spies.
-
Variety
Renee Elise Goldsberry’s ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination Puts Her Closer to Earning EGOT
Renée Elise Goldsberry is one step closer to achieving EGOT status after earning a supporting actress Emmy nomination in the limited series or TV movie category for her performance in “Hamilton.” While Peacock’s “Girls5eva,” a fan-favorite, was overlooked by Emmy voters, “Hamilton” picked up 12 nominations. Lin-Manuel Miranda and co-lead Leslie Odom Jr. earned nominations […]