“Without your ex-husband you are nothing” – Actress, Iyabo Ojo and Caroline Hutchings fight dirty on Twitter

A disagreement recently ensued between Nollywood actresses, Caroline Hutchings and Iyabo Oyo, on Twitter after the reunion show of their reality show – The Real Housewives of Lagos, aired.

It all started when Caroline took to the platform to throw a shade at one of the casts of the reality show but didn’t disclose who she was referring to.

She had tweeted,

“When you are desperate for a mean girls clique, you will cook up anything to recruit them ( old crocodile) .. if I have anything mean to say to you trust me it will be straight from my mouth … as a one man squad zero Fffs given from here 😘 #theRoyals👑#RHOLagos”

Iyabo Ojo felt attacked by Carolyn’s tweet and knocked her for age-shaming her colleagues when she’s also old.

The mom of two also alleged that Carolyn is being bankrolled by her ex-husband, Musa Danjuma, which explains why she doesn’t respect women who work hard from their earnings.

She tweeted,

“My dear, i live my truth unlike you, without ur ex you’re nothing, you’ve nothing in ur name, even the flat you live in, nothing!! you live off your ex, no work, everything fake & lies, that’s why you will forever worship him no matter how many times he shits on you, Fake bitch

Why didn’t you say it to my face at d reunion? you don’t work my dear, it’s easy 4 u 2 mock women who work so hard for their achievements, you don’t pay school fees or house rent, you don’t have an office or a shop not to talk of paying staffs, you’re & irresponsible spoilt brat.”

See the exchange below,