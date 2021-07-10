With Wimbledon Win, Ashleigh Barty Continues Mentor’s Work – The New York Times

Barty, who was unable to serve out the match in the second set, understands the challenge of the mental game all too well. After winning the girls’ title at 15, she failed to advance past the fourth round in her first four appearances at Wimbledon. Her potential was clear on grass. Her results were disappointing.

But with reigning champion Simona Halep out of the tournament with a calf injury, Barty was given the honor that would have been reserved for Halep, playing the first women’s singles match on Centre Court.

Call it foreshadowing, just like her connection with Goolagong Cawley.

“I think if I could be half the person that Evonne is, I’d be a very, very happy person,” Barty said.

Forty-one years after Goolagong Cawley’s final win there, Australia has another Wimbledon women’s singles champion, and it felt like anything but a coincidence as Barty played in an outfit inspired by the one the pioneer wore on her first championship run at the All England Club.

This was the tournament that Goolagong Cawley cared most about winning, the one that Australians spoke about with particular reverence because of their layered history with England. But this was the tournament that Barty, icon of a more multicultural Australia, envisioned, too, when she closed her eyes and let her imagination run.

“For Australians, there is such a rich history here,” Barty said. “For tennis players all over the globe, I feel like Wimbledon is where tennis was born essentially. This is where it all started. This is where so many hopes and dreams were kind of born.”

The singles trophy in hand and battling to keep her composure, Barty walked through the clubhouse after her victory. First she exchanged pleasantries with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.