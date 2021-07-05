With Trevor Lawrence Signing Contract With Jaguars, Perhaps Mac Jones Won’t Be Far Behind With Patriots – CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — Trevor Lawrence, the No. 1 overall pick, signed his contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday. Perhaps that will get the ball moving for other first-round QBs who have yet to sign their deals, a group that includes Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

While the NFL’s rookie wage scale largely limits the variables in contracts for rookies, agents still try to maximize benefits for their clients when inking that first deal. With Lawrence setting the bar as the No. 1 pick, it stands to reason that a baseline of sorts has been established, one from which other deals can be negotiated.

𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐄𝐃 🖊 Let’s ball, @Trevorlawrencee!@TervisTumbler | #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/zbwnMWRadr — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) July 5, 2021

While Jones entered July without having put pen to paper, he’s far from alone.

Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick by the New York Jets, still hasn’t signed a deal. Nor has Trey Lance, whom the 49ers selected with the No. 3 overall pick.

Big departure for Jags to pay Trevor Lawrence’s signing bonus within 15 days of signing. Usually, there’s a deferral to March of the next calendar year. In some cases, half was deferred to March. — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) July 5, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Zach Wilson & Trey Lance can get any concessions on offsets. The last 2 early 1st round picks that weren’t taken by the Jags or Rams to do so were Marcus Mariota (Titans-2015) & Mitchell Trubisky (Bears-2017). — Joel Corry (@corryjoel) July 5, 2021

Of the five first-round quarterbacks, only Justin Fields had his contract signed before Lawrence. Fields, the 11th overall pick, signed his deal with the Bears in early June.

We have signed @justnfields to his rookie contract. 🐻⬇️@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/Zji89GvuZY — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 11, 2021

For the Patriots and Jones, training camp opens on July 28, giving the two sides ample time to settle on an agreement before the real preparation for the 2021 begins in earnest.