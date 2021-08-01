with-the-spectre-of-usain-bolt-gone,-the-men’s-100m-final-is-wide-open

With the specter of Usain Bolt gone, the men’s 100m final is wide open
From CNN’s George Ramsay at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo
After Jamaica completed a clean sweep in the women’s 100m final on Saturday, it’s now time for the men’s edition. If it can deliver even half the drama that the women’s race did — when Elaine Thompson-Herah clocked a new Olympic record of 10.61 seconds — then we’re in for a treat.
With less than two-tenths of a second separating all of the qualifying times from the men’s semifinals, this one is too close to call. China’s Su Bingtian was the fastest in 9.83 — a new Asian record — but only 0.01 seconds separated him and USA’s Ronnie Baker and Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs.
Bingtian became the first Chinese man to reach the men’s 100m final.
Trayvon Bromell, who won the US Olympic Trials in June, failed to qualify.
This will be the starting line-up at 8:50am ET:
Su Bingtian (China)
Ronnie Baker (USA)
Lamont Marcell Jacobs (Italy)
Akani Simbine (South Africa)
Fred Kerley (USA)
Zharnel Hughes (Great Britain)
Andre De Grasse (Canada)
Enoch Adegoke (Nigeria)
Usain Bolt has loomed large over this event for the past three Games. Who will be the next Olympic champion now that the Jamaican has hung up his spikes?
Team GB’s Max Whitlock successfully defends pommel horse Olympic title
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
Team GB’s Max Whitlock successfully defended his Olympic gold medal in the pommel horse discipline on Sunday.
Going first in the final, the 28-year-old produced a magnificent display to earn a score of 15.583, ahead of Chinese Taipei’s Lee Chih-kai in second.
Japan’s Kazuma Kaya took the bronze medal.
It is Whitlock’s third Olympic gold medal. He won gold in the pommel horse at the 2016 Rio Games, as well as gold in the floor exercise.
He is the first man to successfully defend the pommel horse title since 1980.
At the Rio Games, Whitlock made history when he won Great Britain’s first medal in the all-around event for 108 years.
Upon becoming a double Olympic champion in the pommel horse, Whitlock called the feeling “surreal.”
“I can’t quite comprehend what just happened. It’s been a whirlwind journey, and I am massively grateful,” he told the media.
“I was on first, so it was the first time I have been able to watch a whole pommel horse final; it’s just surreal.
“I never expect medals. I like to go in with the potential to get a title if I go clean and the potential is there. And the build-up, the routine, I couldn’t do anything more.
“I am over the moon to come away with gold.
“I try not to let my this third Olympics feel different to the others. I try to go into any Olympic Games with the same drive and hunger, but this morning I really felt the nerves. It was the most nervous I have ever felt in a competition, so it’s even more remarkable that I managed to perform under this pressure.”
Thirty people suffer heat illness at Tokyo Olympics as temperatures top 104 degrees Fahrenheit
From CNN’s Eric Cheung in Hong Kong
At least 30 people have suffered heat related illness at the Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 spokesman Masa Takaya told a press briefing on Sunday.
Toshiro Muto, Director General of Tokyo 2020, said most of those affected were contractors, volunteers and staff members, adding that organizers have taken countermeasures to minimize its impact on the Games. Muto did not say if any athletes were taken ill in the high temperatures.
The patients only developed mild symptoms and all of them have recovered after taking some rest, added Takaya.
This comes as a trackside thermometer at an athletics stadium in Tokyo showed temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius — or 104 degrees Fahrenheit — on Sunday, according to the Reuters news agency and sports journalists at the Games who posted photos showing the high reading.
Tokyo locals warm to Olympic Games
From Amy Jordan and David Hawley in Tokyo
Locals seem to be warming to the Tokyo Olympics.
Prior to the beginning of the globe’s biggest sporting event, protests in opposition to the hosting of the Games took place across the country due to the rising number of Covid-19 cases in Japan.
Tokyo reported 3,058 new Covid-19 cases Sunday, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government data.
The number of new cases last Sunday was just 1,763, and Tokyo has experienced consecutive days of record-breaking infection numbers since Tuesday.
On Friday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced the extension of Japan’s Covid-19 state of emergency to the end of August, while expanding the restrictions to cover four new prefectures — three of which surround Tokyo.
However, with the Games in full flow and the best athletes strutting their stuff, locals seem to be coming round to the idea of the sporting spectacle.
Even though they can’t get inside venues to watch the action in person, they still want their Tokyo 2020 souvenirs.
At the Aqua City shopping mall in Odaiba on Sunday, there was an hour-long line to enter the Olympic store pop-up shop.
Alexander Zverev wins gold in the men’s singles tennis
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
Germany’s Alexander Zverev comfortably defeated the Russian Olympic Committee’s Karen Khachanov 6-3 6-1 to take home the gold medal in the men’s singles tennis.
Zverev beat world No. 1 Novak Djokovic — who was aiming for a historic ‘Golden slam’ — in the semifinals.
And he continued his excellent form into the final — his big serving proving vital in the straight sets victory which took just an hour and 19 minutes.
Zverev, who was the No. 4 seed entering the Summer Games, already has an extensive résumé despite being just 24 years old.
He was the 2020 US Open finalist and has reached the semifinals in two other grand slams. He won the 2018 ATP Tour finals.
The world No. 5 showed his class from the first point, with Khachanov struggling to gain a foothold against his big-hitting opponent.
Rebeca Andrade wins gold for Brazil in women’s vault event
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
Rebeca Andrade won the gold medal in the vault competition on Sunday.
The Brazilian gymnast finished with a score of 15.083 average doing a Cheng and an Amanar, ahead of Team USA’s MyKayla Skinner who had a score of 14.916.
The gold medal is Andrade’s second medal of the Summer Games, after finishing just behind the US’ Sunisa Lee in the individual all-around final to claim silver.
Andrade’s gold is Brazil’s first ever gold in women’s gymnastics.
Skinner was Team USA’s replacement for Simone Biles after she withdrew citing her focus on her mental health.
South Korea’s Yeo Seo-jeong won the bronze medal, the country’s first Olympic medal in women’s gymnastics. Her dad had won a silver in men’s vault in 1996.
Artem Dolgopyat wins Israel’s first gold of Tokyo 2020 in men’s floor exercise
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
Artem Dolgopyat won Israel’s first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, finishing first in men’s floor exercise.
“It’s my first Olympic Games, and from the age of six I have worked for this,” Dolgopyat told the media. “I have wanted a medal since I was a little boy. I would like to dedicate it to all my friends, family and my girlfriend.”
Dolgopyat and his Spanish counterpart Rayderley Zapata actually finished level on 14.933 points, with the Israeli gymnast winning gold due to a higher difficulty of performance.
“I feel really happy, everything is magic and fantastic. I didn’t get the final (winning) result I wanted, but all the work I have put in until now has paid off,” Zapata said afterward.
It’s the first time since the 2004 Athens Games that two gymnasts have tied on the floor exercise — Kyle Shewfelt from Canada and Marian Dragulescu of Romania finished tied on 9.787.
Dolgopyat had ranked first in the qualifying event after scoring 15.20.
One of the favorites, Nikita Nagornyy, finished seventh — despite landing a triple pike in his warmup — after he landed the same move out of bounds when it came to the competitive action.
China’s Xiao Ruoteng took the bronze medal.
This is Israel’s first medal in the Tokyo Olympics that is not bronze, and their third overall.
Bubble of elite BMX riders trained together in preparation for Olympics
From CNN’s Ben Morse in London
Training in bubbles has become the norm during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
The Olympic Village in Tokyo has essentially become a big bubble in an attempt to isolate and protect athletes from testing positive for Covid-19.
But in the early days of the pandemic, there was an elite group of BMX competitors congregated at Daniel Dhers’ home in North Carolina where they all trained and prepared for the upcoming Summer Games in Tokyo.
The Venezuelan was speaking after winning a silver medal in the men’s cycling BMX freestyle at the Ariake Urban Sports Park on Sunday, where Australian rider Logan Martin won the gold medal.
“When the world ended last year, I did have a bunch of actual Olympians that are here today living in North Carolina and it was a bit crazy, but you know it’s my property, I can go,” the 36-year-old told the media.
“So what we did was like, ‘OK guys, we don’t know what this pandemic is, we don’t know where the virus is, let’s just make sure we don’t have any contact with anyone and create our own bubble’, before bubbles were a thing.
“We kind of did it and we had that understanding because, at that point, the Olympics weren’t postponed, so we had to keep riding. We knew that was our No.1 priority, so we rode as much as we could.
“It was kind of crazy because we would go to the park, and we didn’t know if we were breaking the law or not, so we were just like, ‘OK everyone, just park in different spots,’ so we were able to keep riding and if the police come, we’ll just tell them that we were kind of fixing a few things in the park.”
Czech duo Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova win gold in women’s doubles
Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova secured a gold medal for the Czech Republic on Sunday after winning the women’s doubles tennis tournament.
The top seeds coming into the Olympics, Krejcikova and Siniakova beat Belinda Bencic and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland in straight sets — 7-5 6-1 — to claim the Czech Republic’s fourth gold of Tokyo 2020.
In a tight opening set a break by the Czech du in the 11th game of the match pred decisive.
They went on to win six straight games to turn the screw in the second set, taking the decider in 37 minutes.
Bencic won the women’s singles gold medal on Saturday, beating Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in the final.
Bencic was aiming become the fourth women after Venus Williams, Nicolas Massu and Serena Williams to win two gold medals at a Games since tennis returned to the Olympics in 1988.