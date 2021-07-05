Home SPORTS With commitment of J.T. Tuimoloau, Ohio State has five of the top 10 prospects in the 2021 class
It took a while, but Ohio State got the man it wanted when five-star defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau announced his decision to join the Buckeye program on Sunday. He ends up being the highest-rated defensive prospect to ever commit to OSU, and it caps a truly remarkable top end of the 2021 class.

In fact, with Tuimoloau, the Buckeyes have five of the top 10 prospects in the class according to the 247Sports rankings. That is, by the way, the first time a program has ever pulled that feat off. Although such stats have only really been tracked for about two decades, it’s still quite the accomplishment for the top end of the class.

The commitments in the top 10 of the class are Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Donovan Jackson, Emeka Egbuka and TreVeyon Henderson.

The recruiting will tail off now that Urban Meyer isn’t coach they said. They were wrong. All of them. Now, let’s go out and win a national title or two.

