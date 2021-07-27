With Aaron Rodgers returning in 2021, Packers can now make another run at extending Davante Adams, per report – CBS Sports

The NFL’s most intriguing offseason story is reportedly close to a conclusion. After Green Bay Packers star quarterback and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers tried to force his way out, the franchise found a way to rework his deal so that it would keep him in Green Bay for at least the 2021 season. However, the way is paved for Rodgers’ departure in 2022, should he choose.

The Packers will now attempt to make a breakthrough with their other offensive star, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter says that with Rodgers returning and with more cap space to work with from the reworked deal, Green Bay can make another run at trying to sign wide receiver Davante Adams to an extension.

Adams, 28, is coming off of a career season, in which he led the NFL in touchdown receptions with 18. He’s entering the final year of his contract, and reportedly broke off extension talks last week. Adams’ $14.5 million annual salary is currently the 18th highest total in the league, according to Over The Cap. The four-time Pro Bowler admitted that Rodgers’ future with the Packers could impact his plans beyond this season, but with Rodgers back, he could be open to talks again.

The two clearly have discussed their situations together, and they both even posted matching Instagram posts referring to “The Last Dance,” the documentary about the final season of the 1990s Chicago Bulls dynasty. The 2021 season could be the last dance for this incredible quarterback-wide receiver duo, but maybe the Packers can lock in Adams for a few more years beyond that.