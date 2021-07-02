wisconsin-woman-in-mental-health-facility-following-slender-man-stabbing-to-be-released

-
The Telegraph
Emmanuel Macron warns France is becoming ‘increasingly racialised’ in outburst against woke culture
Emmanuel Macron on Thursday warned against the dangers of US-style woke culture in France, saying that debate in the country was becoming increasingly “racialised”. The French president said that creeping racial and identity politics risked “fracturing” the foundations of French society. “I see that our society is becoming progressively racialised,” Mr Macron told Elle magazine in an interview coinciding with a UN-sponsored summit on gender inequality in Paris. In particular, he took aim at “int
Reuters
California to vote on Sept. 14 whether to recall Governor Newsom
SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A Republican-led drive to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, will go to a special vote on Sept. 14, the lieutenant governor declared on Thursday, shortly after the state’s top election official certified the recall petition. The race to oust Newsom 2-1/2 years into his four-year term is shaping up to be chaotic, as several high-profile Republicans – including transgender celebrity Caitlyn Jenner – have said they will run to replace him. Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis said in a statement that a special election would be held on Sept. 14 to determine “whether Gavin Newsom, Governor of the State of California, shall be recalled, and if the majority vote on the question is to recall, to elect a successor.”
The Telegraph
Xi Jinping says foreign powers will find their ‘heads bashed and bloodied’ if they bully China
Foreign countries that dare to “bully” China will see “their heads bashed bloody against the Great Wall of Steel forged by over 1.4 billion people,” proclaimed leader Xi Jinping in a landmark speech to celebrate the ruling Communist Party’s centenary. “We will never allow any foreign power to bully, oppress or subjugate us,” said Mr Xi as cheers erupted from the audience. The party’s “glorious journey” over a century means “any attempt to divide the Chinese people from the party is bound to fail
The Telegraph
Radioactive wild boar-pig hybrid emerges in nuclear wasteland of Fukushima
A hybrid species of wild boar and domestic pigs is marauding around Fukushima, Japanese scientists have discovered by surprise after investigating the effects of radiation on animals. A genetic study found that wild boar cross-bred with domestic pigs escaped from local farms in areas deserted by humans after a tsunami and an earthquake triggered the 2011 crisis at Fukushima nuclear power plant and displaced 160,000 people. For years, hunters have been tracking down radioactive boar, which number
Reuters Videos
France probes fashion brands over China ‘crimes’
Sources say French prosecutors are investigating four fashion retailers suspected of concealing “crimes against humanity” in China’s Xinjiang region.The probe is linked to accusations against China over its treatment of minority Muslim Uyghurs, including forced labour.China denies all accusations of abuse in the region.The source told Reuters that Uniqlo France, a unit of Japan’s Fast Retailing, as well as Zara owner Inditex, France’s SMCP and footwear brand Skechers were the subject of the investigation.France has a Central Office to Fight Crimes against Humanity, Genocide and War Crimes.Inditex said it rejected the claims.SMCP said it would cooperate with the French authorities to prove the allegations false.Fast Retailing said in a statement from Tokyo that it had not been contacted by French authorities, and that none of its production partners are located in region.Skechers said it does not comment on pending litigation.United Nations experts and rights groups estimate over a million people have been detained in recent years in a vast system of camps in China’s western Xinjiang region.Several Western brands including H&M, Burberry and Nike have been hit by consumer boycotts in China after raising concerns about the reports.