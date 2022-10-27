Wisconsin police say driver with blood alcohol level three times legal limit slams into multiple cars at 9 am

Police in Wisconsin say that an individual whose blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit hit multiple cars on Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 9:20 a.m. in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and none of the injuries were life-threatening, according to the Eau Claire Police Department.

Video surveillance from the incident shows the car missing a turn and jumping a curb, then hitting a stopped vehicle. The car went into a parking lot, where it hit another vehicle before stopping.

Police say that the car’s driver blew a .242, which is three times over the legal limit in Wisconsin.

The individual was charged with operating while intoxicated and 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety.

“Sadly, drunk driving isn’t just something that happens after midnight,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “Please stay alert and don’t drink and drive.”

