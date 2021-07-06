Home SPORTS Wisconsin loses class of 2022 CB James Monds to a Big Ten foe
Wisconsin loses class of 2022 CB James Monds to a Big Ten foe

Back on May 2, the Wisconsin football program was included in the top 6 for class of 2022 three-star cornerback James Monds and figured to be in the running to land a commitment.

Yesterday Monds announced his commitment, and it was Big Ten rival Indiana that in the end won the race.

Indications of this outcome were out there, with 247Sports giving Monds seven crystal ball predictions in the last week to choose the Hoosiers.

The Florida native and No. 67-ranked cornerback in the class of 2022 chooses a Tom Allen-led program that has produced some impressive secondary play in the last few years.

