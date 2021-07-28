Wisconsin identifies almost 1,000 coronavirus cases – WBAY

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) says almost 1,000 more coronavirus cases were identified in the latest test results. The DHS reports 983 new cases were reported, the most in a single day since April 9. Since Friday, the state’s confirmed 1,795 cases. The 7-day average for the positivity rate, comparing positive tests against all test results, jumped from 4.1% to 4.6%.

In Northeast Wisconsin, COVID-19 deaths were reported in Door, Fond du Lac, Outagamie and Winnebago counties. However, the DHS now reports the COVID-19 death toll is 7,340 — a net decrease of 68 compared to Monday’s report. We don’t know if this is an error or if it reflects a significant review and revision of deaths reported to the state; we’re trying to find out more. No death counts were revised downward in WBAY’s viewing area. If the new total is accurate, that would bring the death rate down slightly from 1.20% to 1.19% of coronavirus cases being fatal. The DHS says Wisconsin is still averaging 2 deaths per day. It says only one death that happened in the past 30 days was reported to state health officials since Monday.

Hospitalizations remain high, with 65 people admitted in the past 24-hour period. That’s above the 7-day average, which we estimate has risen to 41 admissions per day, the highest average in over a month. To date, 33,048 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19, which is 5% of all known cases. On Tuesday, hospitals were treating 186 patients for COVID-19, with 62 of them in ICU, according to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA). Northeast health care region hospitals had 17 patients, with 7 in intensive care. Fox Valley hospitals were treating 11 patients, but none needed intensive care.

More than 3 million Wisconsinites — 3,003,290 — have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine (no surprise to our readers, since we were just 49 shy of the milestone Monday afternoon). Out of these, 2.86 million have completed their vaccination series with either one dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine or both doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

That equals 51.6% of the state’s population getting vaccinated and 49.1% being fully vaccinated. Looking only at people age 18 and older, 62.4% of the adult population received the vaccine and 59.7% is fully vaccinated.

The state tallied 3,339 more people receiving a dose of vaccine since Monday’s report compared to 1,786 people completing the vaccine regimen. We calculate over the past week, 3,732 people were getting the vaccine for the first time every day compared to 2,917 people getting fully vaccinated each day. That’s a significant reversal. Since the end of May, right up until last Friday, the 7-day averages showed more people were finishing their vaccinations than coming for their first “shot in the arm.”

As of Tuesday, 50% of the people living in the 7-county Northeast health care region are fully vaccinated. That percentage includes children under 12 who aren’t eligible for any vaccine. In those counties, 60.8% of adults are vaccinated, including 58.7% fully vaccinated.

Sheboygan County joined Brown, Door, Menominee and Outagamie counties reaching 50% or more of its population getting a vaccine. So far, only Door County has more than half of its population fully vaccinated, but Brown, Menominee and Outagamie counties are getting close.

About 46% of Americans live in a community the CDC considers having “high” COVID-19 transmission. As of last Wednesday, the state DHS said virus activity was high in 29 Wisconsin counties and moderate in 38. Five had low virus activity. Three weeks ago, only two counties had high virus activity.

VACCINATIONS BY COUNTY POPULATION (TUESDAY)

County (Population) (Health region) % of population (change from previous report) Completed % of population (change from previous report) Brown (264,542) (NE) 51.5% (+0.0) 49.4% (+0.0) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 46.5% (+0.0) 44.5% (+0.0) Dodge (87,839) 41.5% (+0.1) 39.5% (+0.0) Door (27,668) (NE) 66.9% (+0.1) 64.8% (+0.0) Fond du Lac (103,403) (SE) 44.3% (+0.1) 42.4% (+0.1) Forest (9,004) 42.4% (+0.0) 40.7% (+0.0) Florence (4,295) (NE) 44.7% (+0.1) 43.1% (+0.1) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 45.4% (+0.1) 43.6% (+0.0) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 41.6% (+0.0) 40.6% (+0.0) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 48.5% (+0.0) 46.4% (+0.0) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 42.7% (+0.1) 40.8% (+0.1) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 53.9% (+0.4) 49.7% (+0.0) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 43.0% (+0.1) 41.5% (+0.0) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 51.4% (+0.0) 49.2% (+0.0) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 37.9% (+0.0) 36.3% (+0.1) Sheboygan (115,340) (SE) 50.0% (+0.1) 48.0% (+0.0) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 44.4% (+0.0) 42.7% (+0.0) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 36.7% (+0.1) 35.2% (+0.0) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 49.5% (+0.1) 47.4% (+0.1) NORTHEAST REGION (474,200) (NE) 237,101 (50.0%) (+0.1) 227,645 (48.0%) (+0.0) FOX VALLEY REGION (549,682) (FV) 263,161 (47.9%) (+0.1) 251,859 (45.8%) (+0.0) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 3,003,290 (51.6%) (+0.1) 2,860,690 (49.1%) (+0.0)

The rising number of COVID-19 cases nationwide prompted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to do an about-face on masks in K-12 schools, recommending them for students, teachers, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status.

Recently, Appleton Area Public Schools and St. Mary Catholic Schools said they intend to make wearing masks optional when the new school year begins. Green Bay Area Public Schools decided to make masks optional for grades 7 through 12 but will continue requiring them for young kids through 6th grade since many of them are too young to be eligible for a vaccine. Neenah’s school board is holding a special meeting Tuesday night on its COVID recovery plan.

Health departments and school districts urged parents to start getting kids 12 and up vaccinated by today, July 27, to ensure they vaccinations are fully effective on September 1, when many schools start the 2021-22 school year. The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved so far for kids ages 12 to 17. A second dose is needed 3 weeks later, and it takes two weeks to take full effect.

Wisconsin population vaccinated, by age group (and change since last report)

12-15: 32.7% received a dose (+0.2)/28.2% completed (+0.1)

16-17: 42.0% received a dose (+0.1)/38.3% completed (+0.1)

18-24: 44.2% received a dose (+0.1)/40.6% completed (+0.1)

25-34: 48.6% received a dose (+0.0)/45.7% completed (+0.1)

35-44: 56.5% received a dose (+0.0)/53.6% completed (+0.0)

45-54: 58.8% received a dose (+0.1)/56.0% completed (+0.0)

55-64: 69.0% received a dose (+0.0)/66.4% completed (+0.0)

65+: 83.7% received a dose (+0.1)/81.6% completed (+0.0)

Tuesday, the DHS website removed the number of active and recovered cases — those are people diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus in the last 30 days or survived past the 30 days. The last report on Monday said 1% of cases were active and 98% were considered recovered. Health officials acknowledged long ago that “recovered” cases included people suffering long-term health effects from their infection, the so-called “long haulers.”

February 5, 2020, to July 27, 2021

618,298 confirmed coronavirus cases

33,084 hospitalizations (5%)

7,340 deaths (1.19%)

TUESDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) **

Brown – 32,109 cases (+36) (258 deaths)

Calumet – 5,881 cases (+4) (51 deaths)

Dickinson (Mich.)* – 2,432 cases (+5) (59 deaths)

Dodge – 12,091 cases (+23) (177 deaths)

Door – 2,645 cases (+0) (29 deaths) (+1)

Florence – 459 cases (+1) (13 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,701 cases (+20) (131 deaths) (+1)

Forest – 979 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Gogebic (Mich.)* – 1,083 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

Green Lake – 1,628 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Iron (Mich.)* – 1,004 cases (+6) (43 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,387 cases (+2) (27 deaths)

Langlade – 2,057 cases (35 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,682 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

Marinette – 4,250 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

Menominee (Mich.)* – 1,806 cases (+2) (41 deaths)

Menominee – 805 cases (11 deaths)

Oconto – 4,561 cases (+7) (62 deaths)

Outagamie – 20,963 cases (+9) (225 deaths) (+1)

Shawano – 4,797 cases (73 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,967 cases (+14) (152 deaths)

Waupaca – 5,009 cases (+5) (123 deaths)

Waushara – 2,230 cases (35 deaths)

Winnebago – 18,462 cases (+33) (203 deaths) (+1)

* The Wisconsin Department of Health Services and Wisconsin Hospital Association do not publish updates on weekends. Michigan Department of Health only updates information on Tuesdays and Fridays.

** Cases and deaths are from state COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The Wisconsin DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

