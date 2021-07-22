Winners Chapel Sacked Pastors For Unfruitfulness – Oyedepo

Bishop David Oyedepo, the President and founder of the Living Faith Church International also known as Winners’ Chapel, has reacted to the recent sack of over 40 pastors by the church.

Recall that one of the sacked Pastors, Peter Godwin, took to social media, claiming they were sacked for not generating enough income.

Godwin was quoted to have said, “I was told by the management that the church doesn’t operate at a loss.

“They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed.”

Reacting during the Church Hour of Prayer today, the Bishop described the news of the sack because of low income as nonsense.

According to him, “our only criteria is how many souls won and not how much income.”

“We have built more than 1,000 Churches in rural areas where in the next 30 years, they can never generate such fund, with each costing more than 14 Million Naira.

“We are hunting after souls, not income.

“People are confused about our Ministry. I learned some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.” We asked you to go because you are unfruitful.

“Unfruitful, blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, Social Media was dead.

“We have more employees in this Organisation than most of the States.

“No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“Just obey God, Obedience will turn you to a living wonder

“Have you ever seen us raise a prayer point of “O God, send us money”?