winner’s-bag:-cameron-davis,-rocket-mortgage-classic

The golf equipment Cameron Davis used to win the PGA Tour’s 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic:

DRIVER: Titleist TSi3 (9 degrees), with UST Mamiya LIN-Q White 7 shaft

FAIRWAY WOOD: Titleist TS3 (15 degrees), with Fujikura ATMOS Blue Tour Spec 8 TX shaft

IRONS: Titleist T200 prototype (2), 620 MB (4-PW), with KBS Tour-V 120X shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

WEDGES: Titleist Vokey Design SM8 (52, 56, 60 degrees), with True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400 shafts

PUTTER: Scotty Cameron Timeless 2 prototype

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

BALL: Titleist Pro V1x

