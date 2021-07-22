winners-and-losers-from-texas,-oklahoma-possibly-joining-the-sec

In case you somehow missed it, Texas and Oklahoma have both reached out to the SEC about joining the conference. It would create the first 16-team “super conference,” changing the course of college football forever.

While the Longhorns and Sooners seem to be on board, at least two former Big 12 schools seem to be against it. Missouri and Texas A&M will reportedly say nay when a vote is called upon by the league office. Both moved into the SEC to get away from the two, specifically, Texas.

As usual, when a move this gigantic is made, there are winners and losers across the board. Some are going to benefit greatly, while others would rather just keep things the way they are.

Here are the winners and losers from Texas and Oklahoma possibly joining the Big 12:

WINNER: The SEC

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Even if nothing were to change, the SEC was going to feature as the best conference in college football. Powerhouses such as Alabama, Auburn, Florida, and LSU have won national titles over the past 20 years. Adding Texas and Oklahoma to the mix not only adds to its strength but makes it by far the No. 1 conference in the country. No matter how the other four Power Five conferences realign, none will have as good of name brands. From a football, playoff, and money perspective, the biggest winner of them all will be the SEC.

LOSER: Oklahoma State

Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Most rational Texas/Texas A&M fans will never forgive either school for ditching the rivalry. Nothing was better than the Thanksgiving night showdown. Memories, records, tradition, and pure hatred were all abandoned in 2012. The same could be happening for an in-state rivalry north of the Red River in Oklahoma-Oklahoma State. The two schools have played every year since 1910, mostly dominated by the Sooners. From the Southwest Conference to the Big 8, to the Big 12, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State have been by each other’s side. Mike Gundy’s squad will now be without a real rival if the proposed move goes through. Tulsa, who is a member of the American Athletic Conference, would be the closest rival possible. There is a chance the two schools could work out a nonconference agreement but for now, Bedlam seems like the new Lone Star Showdown.

WINNER: ESPN

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

From a pure television standpoint, ESPN is going to get away with absolute highway robbery. Back in December, the SEC and ESPN agreed upon a 10-year deal worth nearly $300 million. This included the top matchup of the week, premier rivalry games, and the SEC championship game. Even with the hefty price tag, this was a steal for the World Wide Leader, Now add Texas and Oklahoma to the equation. Negotiations with those two in mind and the SEC is asking for a considerable amount more than $300 million. ESPN thought they were paying for the Iron Bowl, the Egg Bowl, and the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. The Red River Shootout and a few Texas/Oklahoma home games a year makes the deal even sweeter. Well worth more than $30 million a year.

LOSER: The other eight Big 12 schools

Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State is going to be left out to dry from a rivalry standpoint, missing out on playing Bedlam every year. But what are the other seven schools supposed to do? The Big 12 is nothing without Texas and Oklahoma. Even with the two schools, not that many people were interested in tuning in. A conference with Iowa State as their “must watch” football program is not going to sell. Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, TCU, Texas Tech, and West Virginia will be in a free for all to find a new home. Adding Group of Five schools will not be enough to retain Power Five status.

WINNER: Texas/Oklahoma recruiting

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Both Texas and Oklahoma are able to recruit on a national level. Lincoln Riley has landed three straight five-star prospects, while Texas has been able to produce top 10 classes, despite struggling on the field. Going into the SEC will make both programs a different beast in the recruiting world. Justin Wells of Inside Texas reported a five-star prospect told him “if they join the SEC, I’ll commit today”. Maybe, it does in fact just mean more to high-level recruits. Texas A&M’s biggest selling point against the two schools has been the opportunity to play in the SEC. With that argument now in Steve Sarkisian and Riley’s back pocket, it becomes a whole new ball game.

LOSER: Texas A&M

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

When the news dropped, Texas A&M was still in the middle of its allotted time at SEC media days. Athletic director Ross Bjork was able to comment on the situation, making it very clear he was against the proposed move.

“We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas.” “There’s a reason Texas A&M left the Big 12 — to stand alone & have our own identity. That’s our feeling.”

Now, the possibility of bringing back Texas and Oklahoma could ruin the steady progress the Aggies have been building since the 2012 season. There still may be time to continue on, with the Big 12 television deals not expiring until 2025. Either way, the program Texas A&M left behind to begin a new life is slowly creeping back in.

WINNER: Texas and Oklahoma’s schedule

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

When Texas season ticket holders go to renew their package, they must look at the schedule and think ‘are you kidding me?’ This season, conference home games include Kansas, Kansas State, Texas Tech, and the best one of them all, Oklahoma State. Meh at best. Over the past few years, Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium has really got going for the Longhorns’ nonconference games. Now, those matchups will turn into weekly conference games. The rivalry with Texas A&M is back, along with an old Big 12 opponent Missouri. LSU and Ole Miss will come to town every other year. A big-name school from the East would make the occasional trip as well. Texas’ schedule instantly becomes eye-popping. The Red River Shootout would still be happening every October as well. Oklahoma fans would say the same. Moving to the SEC brings more exciting matchups on the field.

1

1