windstorm-destroy-200-houses-in-jigawa

Over two hundred Houses were destroyed by a windstorm at Garbagel ward in Guri Local Government Area of Jigawa state.

The chairman of Guri local government council, Alhaji Musa Shu`aibu who visited the affected places sympathized with the victims said the windstorm occurred on Thursday night.

He said the most affected areas include Abuja quarters, Layinnawa, Bula Huri Bakin kasuwa Bele and Bagaja.

Other area are Dawa, Abur,Kajimaran and Barkono villages all in Guri Local Government area.

Heavy rainstorm wreaks havoc in Ilorin

Shu’aibu said the incident happened as a result of a heavy downpour with strong wind in the area.

He sympathized with the victims and urged state Government to come to the aid of the affected victims.

Executive Secretary State Emergency Management Agency Yusuf Sani Babura said his agency is yet to receive report on the incident.

bioreports reliably gathered that the windstorm affect House, public places and electric polls in Ringim, Danzomo, Taura and Birnin Kudu Local Governments areas.