Windows news recap: Windows Server bi-annual updates to come to an end, Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches 26.6% market share, and more – OnMSFT.com

Windows Server will no longer get bi-annual updates

Windows Server, much like Windows, has until now been receiving bi-annual updates. However, with Windows Server 2022, there will not be any bi-annual updates, instead moving to a major release cycle every 2 or 3 years.

AdDuplex: Windows 10 version 21H1 reaches 26.6% market share in July

According to the latest AdDuplex data, Windows 10 version 21H1 has reached a market share of 26.6% in July, whilst version 20H2 sits at 36.3%.

Microsoft talks about commercial Windows 11 upgrade blocks, update paths & more in AMA webcast

In a 48-minute-long AMA, Aria Carley, a program manager at Microsoft, sought to answer questions about Windows 11, with a particular focus on the commercial side of it all. One hot topic has been Windows 11’s stricter hardware requirements, and specifically on commercial devices, Microsoft has noted that if the device doesn’t meet the new requirements, it won’t be able to install Windows 11.

New optional patches are available for Windows 10 version 21H1 and older

Windows 10 version 21H1 and older have received new optional patches that provide a series of fixes for several areas of the OS, from gaming services, VPNs, and printing.

The July 2021 monthly preview “C” release is now available for Windows 10, version 21H1 and all supported versions of Windows. https://t.co/1IcwVvzBQo — Windows Update (@WindowsUpdate) July 29, 2021

