wimbledon-2021-live-results:-roger-federer-defeats-cameron-norrie-after-emma-raducanu-heroics

(Getty Images)

Emma Raducanu continued her Wimbledon fairytale by becoming the youngest ever British woman to make it to the fourth round with a 6-3 7-5 win over Sorana Cirstea.

It is a miraculous achievement from the 18-year-old, who is ranked 338 in the world and was handed a wild card, given she only played her first ever WTA Tour match last month and put her tennis career on hold during the coronavirus pandemic in order to concentrate on her A-Levels.

“It’s incredible. I’m so grateful for this wild card,” she said. “Honestly, I just wanted to make the most out of it, try to show that I earned it, try to make the most out of it. I’m really grateful for the All England Club’s support in taking a chance on me.

“And the way that I’m approaching my matches is each time I’m thinking to myself, ‘Why not?’. Like today, I was like, ‘Someone has to be in the second week, why not me?’. I think that’s how I’m approaching it.

"I'm just trying to stay here as long as possible. As I said, I'm just having such a blast. Everything is so well taken care of that it's such a pleasure to be here."