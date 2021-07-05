Wimbledon 2021 LIVE: Emma Raducanu, Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic in action – latest updates

(bioreports via Getty Images)

Following a rest day yesterday, Wimbledon enters its second week today, with Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu all taking to the grass at the All England Club.

Eight-time champion Federer, who defeated Briton Cameron Norrie in the third round on Saturday, will take on Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego on Centre Court, after defending champion Djokovic faces Cristian Garin of Chile. Between those two encounters, teenage star Coco Gauff plays 2018 title-winner and former world No 1 Angelique Kerber.

And Gauff isn’t the only teenager getting her kicks in SW19 today. Over on No 1 Court, British 18-year-old Raducanu – who stunned Sorana Cirstea in the third round two days ago – is up against Ajla Tomljanovic. That match marks the third interesting meeting on the court today, following world No 1 Ashleigh Barty’s clash with French Open winner Krejcikova, and No 4 men’s seed Alexander Zverev’s contest with Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Also bidding for a place in the quarter-finals are last year’s French Open champion Iga Swiatek, No 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka and – in the men’s draw – Daniil Medvedev, Matteo Berrettini, Andrey Rublev and 20-year-old Sebastian Korda, who has already eliminated British No 1 Dan Evans. Follow live updates from Wimbledon below.