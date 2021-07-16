‘Willow’: Stephen Woolfenden Steps In As Pilot Director After Jonathan Entwistle Exits – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Willow, the Disney+ and Lucasfilm fantasy series based on the 1988 movie, has changed its pilot director for the second time.

Jonathan Entwistle, who had signed up for the job in late January, calling it “a dream come true,” left the project in April, I have learned. Entwistle replaced Jon M. Chu, who had stepped down two weeks prior citing scheduling concerns.

The production schedule for Willow was pushed, in part because of a recasting of one of the leads. As a result, Entwistle left during prep in April due to a scheduling conflict with his Apple TV+ series Hello Tomorrow, starring Billy Crudup, which is about to start production.

I hear Entwistle’s exit did not impact production. Stephen Woolfenden (Outlander), a producing director on the Willow series, stepped in to shoot the first two episodes, which now have been completed. A rep for Lucasfilm declined comment.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori star in Willow, a follow-up to the 1988 fantasy movie, with the film’s star Warwick Davis reprising his title role.

The new incarnation comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; the original film’s director Ron Howard and writer Bob Dolman; as well as Lucasfilm, which produced the movie.