Home ENTERTAINMENT Willow Smith shaves her head on stage while performing rock version of ‘Whip My Hair’ – NME
ENTERTAINMENT

Willow Smith shaves her head on stage while performing rock version of ‘Whip My Hair’ – NME

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
willow-smith-shaves-her-head-on-stage-while-performing-rock-version-of-‘whip-my-hair’-–-nme

Willow Smith – known artistically as WILLOW – has had her head shaved on stage during a performance of ‘Whip My Hair’.

  • READ MORE: The musical evolution of Willow Smith: how a child star became a pop sensation

Performing as part of her Facebook Live event, Willow In Concert: lately I feel EVERYTHING, on Friday (July 16), WILLOW was mid-performance of a punk-rock rendition of her surprise 2010 song, when a leather jacket-laden woman (herself donning an undercut) walked out on stage bringing a stool and clippers.

WILLOW, now seated, doesn’t miss a beat of the song as she continues to perform on guitar while her hair is ceremoniously shaved.

Watch the event unfold below:

WHIP MY HAIR??? pic.twitter.com/scJv7f9f24

— ❀ 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕖-𝕄𝕚𝕝𝕝𝕚 ❀ (@arisblazedbae) July 16, 2021

The Facebook Live event took place to celebrate the release of WILLOW’s fourth studio album, ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’, which features previously announced collaborations with Avril Lavigne and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Both Lavigne and Barker appear on ‘G R O W’, with Barker also performing on ‘Gaslight’ and the previously-released ‘t r a n s p a r e n t s o u l’.

The pair joined WILLOW for a performance of ‘G R O W’ during Friday’s livestream, WILLOW having gushed about the collaboration opportunity with Lavigne, calling the ‘Sk8er Boi’ singer “iconic”.

On the day of the album’s release, NME gave ‘lately I feel EVERYTHING’ four stars, saying WILLOW “simply makes great music and knows not stick herself in a box”.

“WILLOW delivers an 11-track playlist of aural chaos: with supercharged bass and raging drums, the punk influence is inescapable… but has still crafted an album that doesn’t sound like anyone else.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Priyank Sharma recalls opening up to parents about...

Schools in England shut early for summer as...

‘Bridgerton suspends production indefinitely after Covid outbreak on...

Katrina Kaif has the sweetest wish for Priyanka...

Britney Spears calls out ‘so-called support system’, writes...

Big Brother 23 Live Feeds: Hannah Calls Frenchie’s...

Watch Syd head on a romantic road trip...

Guess the Price: SHOCKING! Birthday girl Priyanka Chopra’s...

The show can’t go on: Covid tracking app...

Elizabeth Hurley fought like ‘a mother bear’ for...

Leave a Reply