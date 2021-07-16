Willow Smith Says She Felt ‘A Lot Of Pressure’ To ‘Do Right By My Parents’ – ETCanada.com

By Corey Atad.



2 hours ago



Willow Smith has a lot to live up to.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, the musician and daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith talked about growing up with her famous, successful parents.

RELATED: Willow Smith Dismisses The Hate She Gets From Older Rock Fans: ‘Black People Created Rock Music’

“I always just wanted to do right by my parents,” Willow said. “And do right by the beauty that they have put in the world and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty.”

She added, “I felt a lot of pressure.”

Willow also talked about forging her own path now as she takes on adulthood. “Because I’m not a minor anymore, I’m finding the freedom to — I can put that beauty in the world,” she explained.

RELATED: Willow Smith Recalls Mom Jada Pinkett Smith Being Hit With Racist Death Threats: ‘I Got To See That Hate Firsthand’

In a 2018 episode of “Red Table Talk”, Willow also opened up about the pressure she grew up with.

“I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point,” she said at the. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I had just like stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of in this grey area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?’”

Speaking now to Lowe, Willow said, “I can uphold that energy. And so, I’m just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it’s going to be a journey and there’s more to come.”