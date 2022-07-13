will-you-do-rural-service-to-atone-for-illegal-pg-admissions:-sc-to-docs

NEW DELHI: The

Supreme Court

asked 10 post-graduate doctors, who were illegally admitted to PG courses in a

Puducherry

private medical college, whether they are willing to do rural service to atone for their backdoo r entry into PG medical courses.

National Medical Commission counsel Gaurav

Sharma

told a bench of Justices D Y

Chandrachud

and

A S Bopanna

that during the p endency of the litigation in the Madras HC, the students have completed their courses and that the HC, even though it imposed a cost of Rs 15 lakh on the erring medical college, regularised the ad missions. Sharma said the then Medical Council of India (now NMC) found that 10 students were a dmitted directly by the private medical college in 2017 when it was mandatory for all colleges to adm it students only from the central merit list after counselling.

However, he said since the students have completed their courses, they should serve in rural areas to atone for illegal admissions to PG courses. “This would provide the rural population some expert medical help,” he said.

