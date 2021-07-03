Will you be one of the lucky three to grab the Galaxy Z Fold2 at its lowest price yet? – Android Police

Samsung’s foldable phones are the best ones on the market right now, but boy, are they ever pricey. The Galaxy Z Fold2, for example, launched at an astronomical $2,000. But right now, you can get one from Microsoft for a whopping $800 off — “just” $1,200. But you’d better hurry.

The Z Fold2 looks like a relatively normal phone when it’s closed — just a bit narrow and thick. But open it up, and you’ve got a sprawling 7.6-inch screen with a squarish aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate (the outer display is also 120Hz, for what it’s worth). It’s no spec slouch, either, with a Snapdragon 865+ and 12 gigs of RAM. Ryne was a big fan.

The phone is $1,200 from Microsoft’s eBay storefront, hundreds under the previous deal we spotted on it. If this is the kind of break you’ve been waiting for, get a move on: as of writing, eBay says there are only three units available at this price, so this deal is liable to end abruptly.