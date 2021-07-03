Home Technology Will you be one of the lucky three to grab the Galaxy Z Fold2 at its lowest price yet? – Android Police
Technology

Will you be one of the lucky three to grab the Galaxy Z Fold2 at its lowest price yet? – Android Police

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
will-you-be-one-of-the-lucky-three-to-grab-the-galaxy-z-fold2-at-its-lowest-price-yet?-–-android-police

Will you be one of the lucky three to grab the Galaxy Z Fold2 at its lowest price yet?

Samsung’s foldable phones are the best ones on the market right now, but boy, are they ever pricey. The Galaxy Z Fold2, for example, launched at an astronomical $2,000. But right now, you can get one from Microsoft for a whopping $800 off — “just” $1,200. But you’d better hurry.

The Z Fold2 looks like a relatively normal phone when it’s closed — just a bit narrow and thick. But open it up, and you’ve got a sprawling 7.6-inch screen with a squarish aspect ratio and a 120Hz refresh rate (the outer display is also 120Hz, for what it’s worth). It’s no spec slouch, either, with a Snapdragon 865+ and 12 gigs of RAM. Ryne was a big fan.

The phone is $1,200 from Microsoft’s eBay storefront, hundreds under the previous deal we spotted on it. If this is the kind of break you’ve been waiting for, get a move on: as of writing, eBay says there are only three units available at this price, so this deal is liable to end abruptly.

  • Buy:
  • Microsoft (via eBay)
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two...

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Explaining the Deepground Organization...

Twitter Considers New ‘Trusted Friends’ Feature | HYPEBEAST...

JLo Golden Bronze Hair Is So Stunning With...

Pokemon Wonder Is a Beautiful New Japanese Theme...

Mario Kart Live Update Adds Mario Cup, New...

Xbox Game Pass is Slated To Lose Five...

Factory Resetting An Amazon Echo Doesn’t Mean The...

Major Vulnerability Affects All Western Digital NAS Devices...

Google Chrome will actively direct you away from...

Leave a Reply