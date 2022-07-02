Will Tunisia’s new constitution end its political crisis?

Tunisia’s president Kais Saied has released a new draft constitution that will give him what some critics have described as “royal powers”. It is set to be voted on in a referendum on July 25.

If passed, the president will be given ultimate authority over the government and judiciary, and parliament’s powers will be significantly weakened.

Tunisia is not alone in this regard – other nations have also used their constitutions to allow their leaders to remain in office and strengthen their powers.

So, what’s behind this move?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Zaid Al-Ali – Constitutional law specialist and author of, Arab Constitutionalism: The Coming Revolution

Alex Vines – Director of the Africa programme at Chatham House

Amine Snoussi – Political analyst specialising in Tunisian and North African affairs