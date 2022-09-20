Home NEWS Will Tunisia’s constitutional referendum lead to turmoil?
Will Tunisia’s constitutional referendum lead to turmoil?

Will Tunisia’s constitutional referendum lead to turmoil?

From: Inside StoryRivals fear president’s plan to ‘correct the course of the revolution’ will dismantle democracy.

Protesters in Tunisia say Monday’s referendum on constitutional reforms is illegal.

The proposed changes would sideline parliament and remove most checks on the president’s power.

Opposition groups say it is a return to autocracy.

If approved, the new constitution would end the hybrid presidential-parliamentary system blamed for the political infighting that paralysed Tunisia’s post-revolution governments.

What kind of political system does the new constitution propose?

Presenter: Bernard Smith

Guests:

Amine Snoussi – Political analyst and journalist

Mohamed-Dhia Hammami – Researcher at Syracuse Univesity’s Maxwell School

Zaid al-Ali – Founder of the Arab Association of Constitutional Law

