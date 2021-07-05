will-the-us-do-a-u-turn-on-afghanistan-troop-withdrawal?

From: Inside Story
The Taliban is taking control of more areas as Afghan soldiers flee the country.
Taliban captures districts in Badakhshan and Kandahar provinces as Afghan troops flee into neighbouring Tajikistan.
Withdrawal a clear indication that the last of 2,500-3,500 US troops have left Afghanistan or are nearing a departure.
Cross-border firing by unidentified gunmen in Afghanistan’s Paktika province kills two Pakistani soldiers.