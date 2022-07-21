will-the-january-6-inquiry-affect-trump’s-grip-on-republicans?

The congressional hearings on the riots of January 2021 paint Trump as a leader who was out to seize power at all costs.

For months, a committee of the United States Congress has been investigating the events that led up to the riots of January 6, 2021, when hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol in a last-ditch effort to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.

Polls show that Americans have generally not changed their minds about Trump regardless of the information unearthed by the investigation. But they are losing their faith and trust in the American system and institutions.

Former Republican operative Tim Miller tells host Steve Clemons why conservatives are still enamoured with Trump and Trumpism.