Home ENTERTAINMENT Will Smith saves New Orleans Independence Day show – WWLTV
ENTERTAINMENT

Will Smith saves New Orleans Independence Day show – WWLTV

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
will-smith-saves-new-orleans-independence-day-show-–-wwltv
  1. Will Smith saves New Orleans Independence Day show  WWLTV
  2. Will Smith almost wasn’t cast in Independence Day  digitalspy.com
  3. “You Can’t Actually Blow Up the White House”: An Oral History of ‘Independence Day’  Hollywood Reporter
  4. Will Smith Was Almost Rejected for ‘Independence Day’ Role Because He Was Black, According to Director  Complex
  5. Will Smith almost lost out on his ‘Independence Day’ role because the studio didn’t think ‘a Black guy’ would appeal to ‘international markets’  Yahoo News
  6. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Irrfan Khan’s never seen before film Dubai Return...

Desi mom who went viral for her Gucci...

Tiktok’s Black viral dance creators being taken for...

Lupin season 3 release date window, cast, episodes...

A familiar question at Cannes: where are the...

Read why controversial song-writer Javed Akhtar has approached...

Princess Diana’s surprising habits from watching EastEnders to...

90 Day Fiancé: Natalie Gets Nose Surgery After...

F9 Star Wants Rihanna, Matt Damon & Denzel...

Old woman displays energetic dance moves to Igbo...

Leave a Reply