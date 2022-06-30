Home WORLD NEWS Will NATO’s new strategic concept work?
WORLD NEWS

Will NATO’s new strategic concept work?

by News
0 views
will-nato’s-new-strategic-concept-work?

Video Duration 24 minutes 20 seconds

From: Inside Story

The Western military alliance has decided to ‘adopt a fundamental shift in deterrence and defence’.

Russia is the most direct and significant threat to peace and security in the western world.

That’s NATO’s latest security assessment of Moscow.

It was disclosed during a crucial summit in Madrid.

The alliance’s members endorsed a more aggressive stance than the last time they agreed on a strategy in 2010.

And NATO leaders also voiced concern about the threat they see China posing in the future.

But will NATO’s new strategic concept make its member countries safer?

Presenter: Hashem Ahelbarra

Guests:

Vladimir Sotnikov, Director at Russia-East-West Center for Strategic Studies and Analysis

Theresa Fallon, Director at the Centre for Russia Europe Asia Studies

Andrew Leung, China affairs analyst and chairman of Andrew Leung International Consultants

Published On 30 Jun 2022

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Ecuador gov’t, Indigenous leaders reach deal to end...

Iran ready for ‘next stage’ of talks with...

Biden endorses filibuster exception to protect US abortion...

Gunmen kidnap four Chinese workers in central Nigeria

New ‘iron curtain’ descending between Russia and West:...

‘History’: Ketanji Brown Jackson officially joins US top...

Russia must ensure British fighters not executed: European...

Ukraine plans on summer counteroffensive to oust Russian...

‘Unfounded allegations’: EU resumes funding of Palestinian NGOs

Biden can end ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy, US...

Leave a Reply