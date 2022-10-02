Will Mellor’s wife: Strictly star’s romance with famous wife Michelle McSween

Will Mellor set the Strictly Come Dancing dance floor on fire last week when he and fellow contestant Hamza Yassin came joint top of the leaderboard for the first live show of the series.

And this weekend, the Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps actor will be looking to wow the four judges once again as he gets set to test his Salsa skills alongside Strictly pro Nancy Xu.

But while viewers at home may be busy cheering on the 46 year old as he tries his hand at ballroom dancing, there’s one very special person who has been seen cheering the Strictly star on from the sideline – Will’s wife, Michelle McSween.

Will Mellor and Michelle McSween first met in the 1990s

(Image: Instagram / Will Mellor)

After first meeting during a production of Oh, What a Night in Manchester in 1999, the talented pair hit things off and later got married in 2007.

While Will may be known for his roles on shows including Line of Duty and Hollyoaks, Michelle is also accomplished in the world of acting and dance and is known for the film De-Lovely.

In addition to this, Michelle also runs a performing arts school, so we’re sure will be on hand to help give husband Will any dance tips.

The pair are parents to two teenage children, Jayden and Renee

(Image: John Phillips/Getty Images)

The pair are parents to two teenage children, Jayden, 18, and Renee, 14, and opened up the doors of their lavish Cheshire family home to OK! during an interview last year.

Speaking about how their kids’ handled Will’s fame, the actor said: “Jayden is really laid-back about it all, but Renee gets quite embarrassed!

“I picked her up from school the other day and there was a group of kids waving at me frantically. She got in the car like, “Drive! Drive! Drive!”. [Laughs] She’s great at spotting when people are secretly filming and taking pictures though.”

Will previously admitted that Renee was a bit embarrassed about his fame

(Image: LORNA ROACH PHOTOGRAPHY)

15 years into their marriage, it’s clear that Will and Michelle are as loved up as ever and regularly share snaps of one another on social media.

Most recently, the couple enjoyed a date night to London where they could be seen enjoying some drinks as they walked across London as the sunset on the capital.

Will also gushed over his wife back in March as he took to Instagram to mark Mother’s Day.

15 years into their marriage, Will and Michelle are as loved up as ever

(Image: Instagram / Will Mellor)

Sharing a collage of snaps, he wrote: “Happy Mother’s Day @sassymumma1 !!! My kids are blessed to have you! Xx [heart emoji] #mothersday #hapoymothersday [heart emoji]”.

Meanwhile, the pair let slip their secret to keeping their marriage alive while chatting to us.

“Sex in the afternoon!,” said Will when asked about how they’ve kept their spark. “We just make time for each other. We hate routine – it kills the romance – so it’s important for us to step out of that when we can,” he added.

READ NEXT:

Will Mellor says he’s doing Strictly for his mum after dad’s tragic death: ‘We need some positivity’

Strictly Come Dancing week two songs and dances in full including Lady Gaga and Beyoncé

Strictly’s Will Mellor favourite to win as fans are already ‘hooked’ on star’s ‘snake hips’

Strictly judges floored by Will Mellor giving him almost-perfect score in week one

For all your updates on Strictly Come Dancing, sign up to our daily OK! newsletter

–