Will Loki return in ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel? When will Loki return? – Deseret News

“Loki” has concluded its first season, wrapping up the six-hour epic battle for the timeline and the multiverse. But it looks like we won’t have to wait long to see Loki return.

Loki may appear in ‘Doctor Strange’ sequel

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hiddleston is expected to reprise his role as Loki in the upcoming “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” — the sequel to the film “Doctor Strange.”

“Hiddleston’s Loki character is also expected to also appear in the next ‘Dr. Strange.’ (Marvel has yet to confirm whether or not that’s happening.),” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Loki’s return would be similar to another Disney+ star — “WandaVision” lead actress Elizabeth Olsen will be returning as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch in the forthcoming “Doctor Strange” sequel, too. We’ve known since 2019 that both “Loki” and “WandaVision” would connect with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” as I wrote for the Deseret News.

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” is set to be released on March 25, 2022.

Will there be a second ‘Loki’ season?

Yes. The mid-credits scene of the “Loki” season finale revealed that there will be a second season of “Loki” on Disney+. It’s unclear when that second season will air or when production will begin.