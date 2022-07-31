Home WORLD NEWS Will Iraq slide into civil strife?
Will Iraq slide into civil strife?

by News
From: Inside Story

Supporters of Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr are again occupying parliament.

For the second time in a week, protesters have taken over Iraq’s parliament in a show of support for influential Shia leader Muqtada al-Sadr.

On Saturday, thousands of people stormed the building in Baghdad.

They’ve pledged to stay put until their demands are met – escalating a political standoff.

But what if those demands aren’t met?

And what role does Iran play in Iraqi politics?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoom

Guests:

Zeidon Alkinani – Non-resident fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC

Marsin Alshamary – Research fellow at Harvard Kennedy School’s Middle East Initiative

Hamed Mousavi – Professor of political science at the University of Tehran

Published On 31 Jul 2022

