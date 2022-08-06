will-fighting-in-gaza-trigger-a-wider-war?

Fears are growing of another war in Gaza after Israel launched air strikes on the besieged Palestinian territory.

The Israeli military is warning of a week of operations against armed groups.

Tension had been building since Tuesday when Israeli forces arrested Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Bassam al-Saadi in the West Bank.

On Friday and Saturday, Israeli missiles targeted Gaza, killing another Islamic Jihad commander and two dozen others, including six children.

Palestinians hit back with more than 400 rockets.

What prompted the latest escalation? And what impact will it have on the daily lives of Palestinians?

Presenter: Sami Zeidan

Guests:

Raji Sourani – director of Palestinian Centre for Human Rights

Nour Odeh – political analyst and columnist

Yoni Ben-Menachem – political analyst and journalist