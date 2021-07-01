Home WORLD NEWS Will Eswatini’s king respond to calls for democracy?
WORLD NEWS

Will Eswatini’s king respond to calls for democracy?

24:40

From: Inside Story

Protesters have defied curfews to demand change in Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

1 Jul 2021

Related

Eswatini protest [Screen grab Al Jazeera]

Tensions run high in Eswatini as pro-democracy protests continue

Demonstrators defy dusk-to-dawn curfew amid reports of kingdom’s security forces using ‘deadly force’.

King Mswati III, Africa's last remaining absolute monarch, has ruled the country for more than three decades [File: Carlo Allegri/Reuters]

Eswatini imposes curfew to quell pro-democracy protests

Activists demanding democratic reforms promise to continue demonstrations that have rocked the country for several days.

King Mswati III said while the country awaited the arrival of vaccines, there was an antiviral drug that could be used to treat the illness [Ludovic Marin/AFP]

Eswatini king recovers from COVID, thanks Taiwan for sending drug

King Mswati III says Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen sent antiviral medication, which he didn’t name, to help him recover.

Ambrose Dlamini was appointed prime minister of Eswatini in November 2018 [File: Kacper Pempel/Reuters]

Eswatini’s Ambrose Dlamini dies after contracting COVID-19

The 52-year-old prime minister died in a South African hospital four weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

