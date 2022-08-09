will-chad’s-latest-peace-agreement-hold?

The transitional government and dozens of rival factions have signed a peace deal.

Chad’s Transitional Military Council has signed a peace deal aimed at ending decades of conflict.

The agreement is the first step towards democratic elections and a new constitution. Many political factions signed the deal, but Chad’s largest armed group walked out of negotiations when its demands were not met.

Now, the question is whether the much-anticipated national dialogue will go ahead on August 20.

So, how far off is stability and democracy in the Central African nation?

Presenter: Mohammed Jamjoum

Guests:



Remadji Hoinathy – Senior researcher at the Institute for Security Studies.

Enrica Picco – Director of the Central Africa Project at International Crisis Group.

Andrew Yaw Tchie – Senior researcher at the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs.