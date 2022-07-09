Home WORLD NEWS Will Abe’s assassination affect Japan’s elections?
WORLD NEWS

Will Abe’s assassination affect Japan’s elections?

by News
Video Duration 25 minutes 20 seconds

From: Inside Story

Japan is going ahead with its elections on Sunday, despite the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

“Japan’s democracy will never yield to violence.”

Those are the words of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, as he promised to go ahead with Sunday’s Upper House elections, after the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe.

Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party needs to cement its majority in order to push through a number of reforms started by its late leader.

What will the outcome of the election mean for Japan and the broader region?

Presenter: Dareen Abughaida

Guests:

Michito Tsuruoka – Associate professor at Keio University.

Tina Burrett – Associate professor at Sophia University in Tokyo and a visiting fellow at Cambridge University.

Yoichiro Sato – Professor at the Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University.

Published On 9 Jul 2022

