Wilfried Zaha responds to Reece James’ jibe, before swiftly deleting post

The latest social media activity on the part of Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha has piqued widespread attentions on Saturday evening.

This comes after the Ivorian opted to issue a response to Chelsea defender Reece James.

For those not aware, earlier in the day, James directed something of a dig at Zaha, after keeping Palace’s star man altogether quiet across the 90 minutes en route to a 2-1 Blues triumph at Selhurst Park.

The stopper, in turn, took to his personal Twitter account, to post a photo of the pair, accompanied by a lock emoji.

This was made use of to signify that James had Zaha ‘on lock’, or in simpler terms that he essentially dominated from start to finish in south London on Saturday afternoon.

And the post, evidently, did not go down all too well with Zaha himself.

In his own message on Instagram a short time ago, the Eagles talisman accused James of attention-seeking, in a search for online ‘clout’.

Interestingly, the IG story in question has since been deleted, with Zaha evidently keen not to draw yet further attention to the situation:

